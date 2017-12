Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* ‍SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENTS TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CORPORATE DEBT FACILITIES​

* ‍NEW FACILITIES TO COMPRISE 3, 4 & 5 YEAR REVOLVING CASH ADVANCE FACILITIES, OF $400 MILLION, 1 YEAR $50 MILLION WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY​

* NEW ‍FACILITIES REPLACE CURRENT $500 MILLION FACILITIES EXPIRING IN JUNE 2018 AND JUNE 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: