Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd :

* Notes analyst range of forecast EBITDA outcomes updated to $204-$230 million for 2018; likely group EBITDA to be in upper end of range​

* From FY19, expect dividends to be in 50-70 percent of NPAT range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)