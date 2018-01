Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd:

* ZHANG LI HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* XIANG JUNJIE HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍QIAN LING LING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​

* WAN PEIZHONG HAS RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN

* ‍JI JIANGUO HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* LAW KEE, ALICE HAS RESIGNED AS AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)