2 months ago
BRIEF-Nine Express says Co and Riches Depot Securities entered into placing agreement
June 23, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Nine Express says Co and Riches Depot Securities entered into placing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd:

* Company and placing agent Riches Depot Securities Co. entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds to be received by co from placing will amount to approximately hk$115.99 million

* Riches Depot Securities Co to place, on a best efforts basis, up to 494.2 million placing shares

* Intends that about hk$15.50 million of net proceeds be used to repay interest expense for us$20.00 million guaranteed secured notes due Jan 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

