FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nine Express updates on acquisition of shares and notes by Keyne Holdings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 3:14 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Nine Express updates on acquisition of shares and notes by Keyne Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nine Express Ltd

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 25 sept

* Keyne Holdings to acquire all of issued shares, all outstanding convertible notes and to cancel all outstanding share options of co

* Offer price for convertible notes is HK$3.4 mln for every HK$10 mln face value of convertible notes

* Offerer offers share offer price of HK$0.27 per share

* Maximum cash consideration payable by offeror under share offer would amount to hk$698.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.