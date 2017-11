Nov 28(Reuters) - Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd

* Says it received three patent licenses (No. ZL201510673387.1, ZL201510712704.6, ZL201510242909.2), regarding blue light irradiation instruments and jaundice treatment bed

* Patents valid for 20 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Vq9jpw

