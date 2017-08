July 12 (Reuters) - Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 1.8 billion yuan ($265.17 million) in China Molybdenum's A-share private placement

* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Molybdenum on metal resources projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vbKp4w; bit.ly/2tHz9Pn

