14 days ago
BRIEF- Nippon Prologis REIT to take out loans of 39.5 bln yen
July 24, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF- Nippon Prologis REIT to take out loans of 39.5 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24(Reuters) - Nippon Prologis REIT Inc

* Says it will take out loans of 27.65 billion yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and 11.85 billion yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd respectively, on Aug. 1

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.2 percent

* Says it will pay back loans 2 years later

* Proceeds will be used to acquire trust beneficial rights of property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QQP4Np

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

