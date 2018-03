March 2 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp President Kosei Shindo:

* TRUMP’S REMARKS ON U.S. IMPORT CURBS REGRETTABLE

* WORRIED THAT ONE-WAY IMPORT CURB WOULD HAVE BIG IMPACT ON GLOBAL STEEL TRADE

* CONCERNED THAT POSSIBLE SPREAD OF PROTECTIONISM TO OTHER COUNTRIES WOULD CAUSE STAGNATION AND CONFUSION IN GLOBAL TRADE

* WORRIED THAT STEEL PRODUCTS SHUT OUT BY U.S. MAY HEAD TO ASIA AND LOWER STEEL PRICES Further company coverage: (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)