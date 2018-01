Jan 16(Reuters) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

* Says its unit NTT Docomo Inc bought back 75.7 million shares through a takeover bid, at the price of 2,681 yen per share, during period from Dec. 12, 2017 to Jan. 15

* Says settlement starts on Feb. 6

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hD46yr

