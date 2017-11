Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

* Says co’s unit NTT Communications Corp signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in U.S.-based firm Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, Inc (target company) on Nov. 13 (U.S. time)

* Says target company is mainly engaged in managed IT service business

* Other details are not disclosed

