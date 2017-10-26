FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nishimoto confirms to issue 9,900 shares to Nomura Securities
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nishimoto confirms to issue 9,900 shares to Nomura Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nishimoto Co Ltd

* Says it receives a notice from Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription of 9,900 shares

* Says it will issue 9,900 shares of its common stock to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement

* Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 44.2 million yen in total to the co

* Subscription date on Oct. 27 and payment date on Oct. 30

* Proceeds will be mainly used for construction of goods standards management systems, working capital and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R7svqy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

