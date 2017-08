Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc:

* Nisource reports second quarter earnings, increases 2017 guidance

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.14 from continuing operations

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: