BRIEF-Nisource reports Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.04/shr
November 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Nisource reports Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.04/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* Nisource reports third quarter earnings, initiates 2018 guidance

* Q3 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.26 to $1.32

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20

* Nisource Inc - ‍Nisource expects to grow its net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) and dividend at 5 to 7 percent each year through 2020​

* Nisource Inc - ‍continues to expect to invest $1.6 to $1.8 billion annually in its utility infrastructure programs through 2020​

* Nisource - 2017 capital program on track for investments of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion & 2018 capital investments projected to be $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

