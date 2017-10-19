FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2017 / 10:30 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd

* Says decided to suspend vehicle production for the Japan market at all Nissan and Nissan shatai plants in Japan

* Says is considering re-inspecting unregistered vehicles at certified Nissan dealership facilities throughout Japan

* Nissan motor - about 34,000 vehicles produced between Sept 20 – Oct 18, 2017 including those produced for other makers to be subject to re-inspection

* Nissan motor - is considering submitting a noncompliance recall report for registered vehicles Source text - bit.ly/2im7VKI Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
