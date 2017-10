Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd

* Says co plan to jointly establish an investment limited liability partnership (LPS) with Es-con Japan Ltd and its unit ES-CON LIVING SERVICE Ltd, on Oct. 17

* Says the LPS will be mainly engaged in acquisition and holding of REIT’s units

* Says three entities will jointly invest 50 million yen in the LPS on Oct. 18

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YLBrVV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)