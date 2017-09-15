FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nitori Holdings's sales grew to around 282 bln yen for March-Aug half - Nikkei
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 5:56 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Nitori Holdings's sales grew to around 282 bln yen for March-Aug half - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nitori holdings likely sustained a 2% decline in operating profit for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Nitori holdings’s sales grew an estimated 11% to around 282 billion yen for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Nitori holding’s customer traffic increased by 18% for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Nitori holdings profit for March-August half period appears to have reached around 48 billion yen ($432 million) - Nikkei

* Nitori holding’s existing-store sales rose 2% for the March-August half - Nikkei

* Nitori holdings operating margin for March-August half period likely shrank by a little over 2 percentage points to around 17% - Nikkei

* Nitori holdings is expected to keep earlier projection of operating profit increase of 15% to 99 billion yen for full year through next February- Nikkei

* For full year through next February, Nitori Holdings is expected to keep its earlier projection of sales of 568 billion yen, an 11% increase - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ycuipt) Further company coverage:

