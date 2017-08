July 3 (Reuters) - NITRO GAMES OYJ:

* NITRO GAMES TO RECEIVE TEKES FUNDING FOR THE NG PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT

* ‍POSITIVE DECISION ON FUNDING FROM TEKES IS MAXIMUM OF 83.500 EUR OF DE MINIMIS -BASED SUPPORT.​

* ‍FUNDING COVERS MAXIMUM OF 50% OF APPROVED TOTAL COSTS.​

* TEKES HAS APPROVED TOTAL COST ESTIMATE OF 167.054 EUR FOR THIS PROJECT

* PROJECT'S DURATION IS FROM JULY 1 2017 TO DECEMBER 31 2017