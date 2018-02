Feb 12 (Reuters) - NITRO GAMES OYJ:

* ‍REVENUES (OCTOBER - DECEMBER) UP BY 652% TO 517.0 KEUR (68.8 KEUR ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016)​

* OCT-DEC ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO -1,461.1 KEUR (CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016: -257.1 KEUR).​

* OCT-DEC NET PROFIT: THE NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD AMOUNTED TO -1,680.1 KEUR (-771.8 KEUR).

* SAYS NO DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED