Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nittan Valve Co Ltd

* Says co plans to set up a JV Rizhao Nittan Valve Co., Ltd. in Rizhao City, Shandong Province, China, in October

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 800 million yen and will be mainly engaged in production and sale of small engine valve

* Says co will hold 85 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bQ6nEc

