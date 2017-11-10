FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nitto Fuji Flour Milling says ToB for shares of Masuda Flour Milling
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Nitto Fuji Flour Milling says ToB for shares of Masuda Flour Milling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Nitto Fuji Flour Milling Co Ltd

* Says it plans to offer a takeover bid for 631,641 shares (or no less than 327,800 shares) of Masuda Flour Milling Co Ltd (target company), at the price of 4,805 yen per share

* Says it is holding 30.7 percent stake (280,000 shares) in target company and it plans to fully acquire target company

* Takeover bid total amount at 3.04 billion yen

* Offering period from Nov. 13 to Dec. 25

* Settlement starts on Dec. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TqDMbr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.