Jan 18 (Reuters) - NIXU OYJ:

* - PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017

* ‍MEDIUM-TERM GOAL IS TO ACHIEVE AN ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH RATE OF ABOVE 15 PERCENT​

* ‍MEDIUM-TERM GOAL IS AN EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOVE 10 PERCENT​

* ‍WE EXPECT OUR REVENUE TO GROW CIRCA 50% FROM 2016 LEVEL (EUR 21.6 MILLION)​