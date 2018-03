March 8 (Reuters) - Nixu Oyj:

* H2 REVENUE EUR ‍17.7​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 78‍​,000 VERSUS EUR 484,000 YEAR AGO

* MID TERM TARGET IS OVER 15 PERCENT GROWTH IN REV‍​