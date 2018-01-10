FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Niyo Solutions Raises $13.2 Mln In Series A Funding
January 10, 2018 / 5:18 AM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - NiYO Solutions Inc :

* RAISED $13.2 MILLION IN SERIES A FUNDING

* INVESTMENT MADE BY SOCIAL CAPITAL, JS CAPITAL LLC AND HORIZONS VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION BY PRIME VENTURE PARTNERS Source text - – NiYO Solutions Inc., an emerging fintech startup for salaried employees, has raised $13.2 million (85 crore) in Series A funding to drive the continued expansion of its payroll and benefits platform in India. The investment was made by Social Capital, JS Capital LLc (the family office of Jonathan Soros), and Horizons Ventures with participation by existing investor, Prime Venture Partners. In total, the company has raised more than $14 million in venture capital. Adding on to its continued growth and popularity among businesses across India, NiYO aims to serve 5000 organizations and over 1 million salaried employees by the end of 2018.

