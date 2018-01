BRIEF-NMC Health Says Acquisition Of 70% Stake In Cosmesurge And Related Businesses​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCE TWO ACQUISITIONS AND COMPLETION OF NEW OPERATING AND MANAGEMENT (O&M) CONTRACTS​

* ‍SAYS ACQUISITION OF 70% STAKE IN COSMESURGE AND RELATED BUSINESSES​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR COSMESURGE DEAL OF USD 170MN, TRANSLATING INTO 10.6X 2018E EV/EBITDA​

* SAYS ACQUISITION OF 80% STAKE IN RIYADH-BASED AL SALAM MEDICAL GROUP​

* NMC HEALTH - ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF C. $37MN PAYABLE UPON CLOSING AND DEFERRED CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID AFTER 1 YEAR BASED ON BUSINESS‘S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR AL SALAM DEAL ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)