Sept 25 (Reuters) - NMC Health Plc:

* NMC RECEIVES ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY IN JEDDAH

* HAS RECEIVED ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR ITS LONG-TERM CARE FACILITY, CHRONIC CARE SPECIALTY MEDICAL CENTER IN JEDDAH, KSA