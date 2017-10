Sept 20 (Reuters) - NN GROUP NV:

* NN BANK ESTABLISHES COVERED BOND PROGRAMME

* ‍NN BANK ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ESTABLISHED A EUR 5 BILLION CONDITIONAL PASS-THROUGH COVERED BOND PROGRAMME​

* PROGRAMME HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM DE NEDERLANDSCHE BANK (DNB) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)