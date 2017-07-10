BRIEF-NN Inc says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $18.8 million if deal not completed under certain circumstances

July 10 (Reuters) - NN Inc:

* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $15 million if deal not completed by termination date, regulatory approvals not obtained

* Says Tsubaki Nakashima co obtained about $360 million in committed debt financing to fund purchase price payable to co - SEC filing

* Says Nakashima to pay co termination fee of $18.8 million if deal not completed by termination date, Nakashima unable to obtain funding of financing