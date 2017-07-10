FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2017 / 11:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-NN Inc to sell precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - NN Inc

* NN Inc announces agreement to sell precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima

* Deal for for $375 million in cash.

* Beginning in Q3 of 2017, PBC results will be classified as discontinued operations in NN's financial reporting

* NN reaffirms its Q2 2017 guidance.

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its precision bearing components group to Tsubaki Nakashima Co Ltd

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $220.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

