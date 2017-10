Oct 26 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 IS MAINTAINED COMPARED TO COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 8/2017​

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT DECREASED BY 9.3% TO DKK 130M DUE TO ONE-OFF REVENUE REVERSAL​

* Q3 REVENUE DKK ‍​676 MILLION VERSUS DKK 674 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NNIT A/S - ‍ORDER BACKLOG FOR 2017 AT BEGINNING OF Q4 2017 WAS DKK 2,750M, AN INCREASE OF 3.3% COMPARED TO SAME TIME LAST YEAR​