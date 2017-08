June 28 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S

* SCALES, AN NNIT GROUP COMPANY WINS AGREEMENT WITH DANISH HEALTH DATA AUTHORITY

* FIRST FIVE YEARS, CONTRACT'S ESTIMATED VALUE WILL REACH A LOWER DOUBLE-DIGIT DKK MILLION AMOUNT

* THE MODERNIZATION OF DATA RECEPTION SYSTEMS TO BE ESTABLISHED, MAINTAINED AND FURTHER DEVELOPED BY SCALES, AN NNIT GROUP COMPANY

* CONTRACT, WHICH WAS SIGNED TODAY, MARKS BEGINNING OF UP TO SEVEN YEARS OF COLLABORATION