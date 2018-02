Feb 2 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S:

* REG-NNIT A/S: 3/2018 MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

* ‍NOVO NORDISK A/S HAS REDUCED ITS SHAREHOLDING IN NNIT​

* ‍NOVO HOLDINGS A/S (“NOVO HOLDINGS”) HAS INCREASED ITS SHAREHOLDING IN NNIT​

* ‍NOVO NORDISK‘S SALE OF 2,000,000 NNIT SHARES OF A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 10 EACH TO NOVO HOLDINGS​

* ‍NOVO HOLDINGS' PURCHASE OF 2,000,000 NNIT SHARES OF A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 10 EACH FROM NOVO NORDISK​