Dec 18 (Reuters) -

* There are no plans to revise a shareholder pact between the French state and Dassault Aviation in Thales after Gemalto deal, a government source said on Monday.

* Shares in defence group Thales rose on Monday after chipmaker Gemalto accepted the French company's 4.8 billion euro ($5.66 billion) takeover bid to create a leader in digital security.