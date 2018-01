Jan 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s Food safety Authority said in a statement on Monday:

* NORWAY'S FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY SAYS NEW TESTS SHOW THERE IS NO OUTBREAK OF ISA SALMON DISEASE AT PROFUNDA'S ONSHORE LOCATION IN BARSTADVIK, WHERE AN OUTBREAK HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN SUSPECTED