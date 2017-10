Sept 29 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd:

* Noah Holdings Limited provides update on asset management business

* Agreed to repurchase Sequoia Capital China’s stake in its asset management business​

* After repurchase is completed, Sequoia will not have any direct equity interests in company’s asset management business​

* Co to repurchase all of Sequoia's equity stake in Gopher for an aggregate amount of RMB 356 million