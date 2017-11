BRIEF-Noah Holdings Q3 revenue rises 12.5 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Noah Holdings Ltd:

* Noah Holdings Limited announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 12.5 percent to rmb 684.3 million

* Noah Holdings - ‍total assets under management as of Sept 30, 2017 were RMB 142.9 billion (US$21.5 billion), up 3.0 percent from June 30​

* Noah Holdings - qtrly ‍net revenues RMB 684.3 million (US$102.9 million) up 12.5 percent from corresponding period in 2016​

* Noah Holdings - qtrly ‍net income attributable to Noah shareholders RMB 185.9 million (US$27.9 million) up 19.8 percent from corresponding period in 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: