BRIEF-Noble Corp Q2 loss per share $0.38

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* Noble corporation plc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $284.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Corporation Plc - ‍at june 30, 2017, company's contract backlog totaled $3.2 billion​

* Noble Corporation - ‍despite recent crude oil price volatility, customers continue to evaluate offshore rig needs covering remainder of 2017 and 2018​

* Noble Corporation Plc - qtrly total average rig utilization ‍​ 65 percent versus 65 percent last year

* Noble Corporation Plc - qtrly total average dayrate $164,475‍​ versus $509,145 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: