BRIEF-Noble Corp Says Preliminary Unaudited Operating Revenue For 3 Months Ended Dec 31, 2017 Is $328 Mln To $330 Mln

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC SAYS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED OPERATING REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS $328 MILLION TO $330 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NOBLE CORP - EXPECTS TO TAKE IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO RIGS, RELATED CAPITAL SPARES FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31 OF $94 MILLION - $96 MILLION

* NOBLE CORP - OPERATING. REVENUE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31, INCLUDES ONE-TIME ABOUT $25 MILLION PAYMENT FROM ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC SAYS PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $35 MILLION - $37 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2EOO3G7) Further company coverage: