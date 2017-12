BRIEF-Noble Energy Divests Interest in General Partner of Cone Midstream to CNX Resources

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY DIVESTS ITS INTEREST IN THE GENERAL PARTNER OF CONE MIDSTREAM TO CNX RESOURCES

* NOBLE ENERGY INC- DEAL FOR $305 MILLION

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍COMPANY HAS TERMINATED ITS PRIOR AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS ENTIRE MARCELLUS MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS TO WHEELING CREEK MIDSTREAM​

* NOBLE ENERGY - CO IS RETAINING ITS 21.7 MILLION COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNITS AND PLANS TO MAXIMIZE VALUE THROUGH DIVESTMENT OF UNITS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* NOBLE ENERGY INC- SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH CNX RESOURCES TO DIVEST CO'S 50 PERCENT INTEREST IN CONE GATHERING LLC