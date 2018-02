BRIEF-Noble Energy Provides Updated Outlook Through 2020

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATED OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020 FOCUSED ON CASH FLOW GROWTH AND SHAREHOLDER RETURN

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - BOARD-AUTHORIZED $750 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NOBLE ENERGY-EXPECTS TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE TOTAL OF $1.5 BILLION OF EXCESS CASH FLOWS THROUGH 2020 IN $50 SCENARIO, ADDITIONAL $1.5 BILLION AT STRIP PRICING​

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $2.8 BILLION ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020 IN BOTH PRICING SCENARIOS

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍ESTIMATED VOLUMES ARE ANTICIPATED TO GROW TO APPROXIMATELY 525 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (MBOE/D) IN 2020

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - FULL-YEAR 2018 REPORTED SALES VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 343 AND 353 MBOE/D

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO AVERAGE NINE OPERATED ONSHORE RIGS THROUGHOUT 2018

* NOBLE ENERGY - ‍U.S. ONSHORE VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN 20 PERCENT , U.S. ONSHORE OIL VOLUMES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP NEARLY 30 PERCENT FOR 2018​

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍FOR 2018, U.S. ONSHORE UPSTREAM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BILLION AT MIDPOINT OF COMPANY‘S ANNUAL RANGE​

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - Q1 VOLUMES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 358 MBOE/D AND 368 MBOE/D

* NOBLE ENERGY - ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 EAGLE FORD SHALE VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO FULL YEAR 2017 VOLUMES, ALTHOUGH DECLINE IS EXPECTED THROUGH 2018​

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍FOR 2018, GROSS SALES VOLUMES AT TAMAR ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE SLIGHTLY FROM 2017

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - ‍DIVESTMENT OF GULF OF MEXICO ASSETS ANNOUNCED EARLY IN 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: