Feb 20 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,201 MILLION VERSUS $1,010 MILLION

* NOBLE ENERGY - TOTAL COMPANY SALES VOLUMES FOR Q4 WERE 380 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, UP 25 MBOE/D FROM Q3 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.16 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S