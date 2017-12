BRIEF-Noble Energy Says On Dec 7, Co Entered Into Letter Agreement With Wheeling Creek Midstream LLC

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 7, CO ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WHEELING CREEK MIDSTREAM LLC - SEC FILING

* NOBLE ENERGY - DEAL PERMITS CO TO NEGOTIATE WITH CNX GAS COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO POTENTIAL SALE TO CONSOL PARTIES OF CO‘S 50% INTEREST IN CONE GATHERING

* NOBLE ENERGY - CO AND WHEELING CREEK WOULD BE ENTITLED TO TERMINATE PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF TRANSACTIONS HAVE NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED BY DECEMBER 31, 2017

* NOBLE ENERGY INC - LETTER AGREEMENT PERMITS CO TO NEGOTIATE WITH CNX GAS COMPANY AND AFFILIATES WITH RESPECT TO INTEREST IN CONE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

* NOBLE ENERGY - LETTER AGREEMENT PERMITS CO TO DISCUSS, NEGOTIATE TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF DEFINITIVE DEALS RELATED TO SALE ARE ENTERED INTO