BRIEF-Noble Group proposes disposal of all capital stock of Noble Americas Corp

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd

* co with units, on Oct 19 entered into a stock purchase agreement with Vitol US Holding CO and Euromin Inc

* ‍Gross consideration of about $1.42 billion

* Deal in connection with proposed sale by Noble Resources UK of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas to buyer

* Based on total consideration of about US$582 million, estimated net proceeds arising from proposed disposal will amount to about US$576 million

* Announces proposed disposal of all issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas Corp​