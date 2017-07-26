FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Noble Group updates on proposed disposal of remaining North American Gas And Power Business
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Noble Group updates on proposed disposal of remaining North American Gas And Power Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited -

* Proposed disposal of noble group's remaining north american gas and power business

* Upon completion of proposed disposal, NGL will no longer hold any sale shares in NAGP and NAGP will cease to be a subsidiary of NGL

* Agreement in connection with proposed sale by NAC of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of NAGP to buyer

* ‍NGL and Noble Americas Corp and Noble Americas Gas & Power Corp have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Mercuria Energy America​

* "It is expected that net proceeds will be utilised towards debt repayment"

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April,net working capital would be about us$313 million as at 31 March

* Based on latest qtrly results & assuming closing date of deal was 1 April, cash proceeds from disposal would have been about US$248 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.