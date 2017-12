BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners And Greenfield Midstream Form Joint Venture To Buy Saddle Butte Pipeline

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners Lp:

* NOBLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS AND GREENFIELD MIDSTREAM FORM DJ BASIN JV TO ACQUIRE SADDLE BUTTE PIPELINE

* - DEAL FOR $625 MILLION

* - NOBLE MIDSTREAM WILL FUND 50% OF PURCHASE PRICE AND WILL RECEIVE A 4.4% OWNERSHIP PROMOTE IN JV

* - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NOBLE MIDSTREAM‘S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT IN YEAR ONE AFTER CLOSE

* - GREENFIELD MIDSTREAM WILL OWN 45.6% OF JV

* - CO‘S 54.4% OWNERSHIP OF JV WILL BE HELD IN A WHOLLY OWNED NOBLE MIDSTREAM SUBSIDIARY, LARAMIE RIVER DEVCO LP

* - WILL OPERATE AND CONTROL SADDLE BUTTE SYSTEM UPON DEAL CLOSING, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2018