FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners LP reports results for the second quarter 2017
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners LP reports results for the second quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners Lp

* Noble Midstream Partners reports record results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.8 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍2017 capital budget remains $365 million to $405 million​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners per limited partner common units $0.98​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners per limited partner subordinated units $0.98​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q3 ‍net income​ $33 million - $36 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $52.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q3 ‍net EBITDA $32 million - $39 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍net EBITDA $130 million - $145 million

* Noble Midstream Partners-confident to deliver 20% distribution/unit annual growth through 2020 without additional drop downs & coverage of about 1.3x​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍ Q3 and Q4 fresh water delivery volumes are expected to range between 100 mbw/d and 130 mbw/d

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍net income and comprehensive income (GAAP) $145 million - $152 million​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q4 net income and comprehensive income (gaap) $38 million - $42 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly‍ oil and gas gathering volumes of 74 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 18% over q1 2017 volumes

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍oil gathered 57 mbbl/d - 61 mbbl/d​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍gas gathered 129 mmcf/d - 137 mmcf/d​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍oil and gas gathered 79 mboe/d - 83 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.