BRIEF-Noble Midstream Partners LP reports results for the second quarter 2017

* Noble Midstream Partners reports record results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.8 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍2017 capital budget remains $365 million to $405 million​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners per limited partner common units $0.98​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners per limited partner subordinated units $0.98​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q3 ‍net income​ $33 million - $36 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q3 ‍net EBITDA $32 million - $39 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍net EBITDA $130 million - $145 million

* Noble Midstream Partners-confident to deliver 20% distribution/unit annual growth through 2020 without additional drop downs & coverage of about 1.3x​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP - ‍ Q3 and Q4 fresh water delivery volumes are expected to range between 100 mbw/d and 130 mbw/d

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍net income and comprehensive income (GAAP) $145 million - $152 million​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees Q4 net income and comprehensive income (gaap) $38 million - $42 million

* Noble Midstream Partners LP qtrly‍ oil and gas gathering volumes of 74 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 18% over q1 2017 volumes

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍oil gathered 57 mbbl/d - 61 mbbl/d​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍gas gathered 129 mmcf/d - 137 mmcf/d​

* Noble Midstream Partners LP sees FY ‍oil and gas gathered 79 mboe/d - 83 mboe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: