Sept 25 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP:

* Says raises third quarter 2017 guidance; schedules third quarter 2017 earnings conference call

* Says expects Q3 net income to increase to $42 - $43 million

* Says ‍oil and gas gathering volumes anticipated at 92 - 97 MBoe/d, approximately 15% above prior guidance for Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: