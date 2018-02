Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA AND EDF JOIN FORCES TO TEST INTERNET OF THINGS TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIES

* SAYS ‍TWO COMPANIES WILL ENGAGE IN A COMPREHENSIVE TESTING REGIME, AMONG FIRST OF ITS KIND IN INDUSTRY, EXPLORING CAPABILITIES OF LPWA TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT REAL-WORLD INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS​