Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nokia Ltd:

* SIGNED NETWORK MODERNIZATION AGREEMENT WITH BSNL TO SUPPORT BSNL‘S LAUNCH OF 4G AND VOICE OVER LTE (VOLTE) SERVICES Source text: [Nokia and BSNL have signed a network modernization agreement to support BSNL’s launch of 4G and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in western and southern regions of India.] Further company coverage: